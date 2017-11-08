Correction: Church Shooting-Texas story
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — In a story Nov. 6 about a mass shooting at a Texas church, The Associated Press, relying on a family member, reported erroneously that a victim was eight months pregnant. Relatives now say she was due in April.
