'Dark Sky' advocates gather in the bright lights of Boston
A
A
Share via Email
BOSTON — Advocates for protecting the night skies from light pollution are gathering in one of the most light-polluted cities in the country: Boston.
The International Dark-Sky Association is holding its annual meeting starting Friday in Boston's Back Bay
Amanda Gormley, the organization's spokeswoman, says the association picked Boston for the three-day gathering because some of its most active chapters are based on the East Coast.
The meeting is also timed with another large gathering happening in Boston this week: a conference that bills itself as the world's largest on environmentally friendly construction.
The International Dark-Sky Association was founded in 1988 and is based in Tucson, Arizona. Gormley says its mission is to protect the "natural nighttime environment" through "responsible lighting practices."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone