EU pushes cut in car emissions, boost for electric vehicles
A
A
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — The European Commission wants to reduce car-generated EU carbon dioxide emissions by 30
The commission proposal released Wednesday stops short of quotas on car makers, and is more modest than goals already set out by some EU members.
But commission
The plan includes investment incentives and an expansion and standardization of charging stations Europe-wide. Sefcovic said carmakers promised to make low-emission vehicles more affordable "soon."
The proposal is part of EU efforts to meet commitments under the Paris climate accord.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south