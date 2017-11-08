Expert warns of further radicalization after Marawi siege
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MANILA, Philippines — A terrorism expert says there is a risk of further radicalization in the southern Philippines if there is unhappiness with the reconstruction of bombed-out Marawi city, where the government has declared victory over Islamic State group-aligned militants who laid siege to the city.
Sidney Jones, director of the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict, also warned Wednesday that children and younger siblings of slain militants may emerge as a new generation of fighters.
She told journalists in Manila that reconstruction of the city is key, and that a new militant movement with a more Islamist stance could develop.
The military officially ended its offensive on Marawi on Oct. 23 after largely quelling the insurrection and sending a few remaining gunmen into hiding.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south