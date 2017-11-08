Family of Welsh politician who died say his treatment unfair

LONDON — The family of a Welsh politician who died days after being accused of sexual harassment says he was not afforded "common courtesy, decency or natural justice" as the case was investigated.

Carl Sargeant, 49, is reported by British media to have taken his own life on Tuesday. Police said his death was not suspicious.

Sargeant's family said Wednesday the allegations were of "unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping" of women, but that he had not been told the exact details.

Sargeant, a member of the Labour Party, was an elected member of the Welsh Assembly and held a Cabinet position in the Welsh government until he stepped down after the allegations surfaced last week.