France's Macron, Arab leaders to inaugurate Louvre Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — French President Emmanuel Macron will be joining Arab leaders to inaugurate the new Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The new museum in the capital of the United Arab Emirates will host the officials on Wednesday evening.

The museum marks a major cultural achievement for the UAE after a decade-long wait and questions about the condition labourers on the project faced.

Artwork at the new Louvre offers a brief history of the world and its major religions, not shying away from Judaism in a country that officially doesn't recognize Israel.

Museum officials say it also serves as a cultural bridge between the East and West. Designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, the museum sits under a honeycombed dome of eight layers of Arab-style geometric shapes.