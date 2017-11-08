French parliament lifts Le Pen's immunity over tweets
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PARIS — The French Parliament has lifted the immunity from prosecution of far-right leader Marine Le Pen over her tweeting of gruesome images of Islamic State violence.
The Bureau of the National Assembly, Parliament's lower house, gave its green light Wednesday for an investigating judge to summon Le Pen, including by police force if needed.
The legislative panel said the judge's request is "serious, fair and sincere."
Le Pen's tweets in December 2015 showed executions, including the killing of American reporter James Foley by Islamic State extremists.
Under a recent French law, "publishing violent images" is an
Le Pen was elected a member of the French Parliament in June.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Treatment in time saves lives: Halifax hospital launches sepsis campaign
-
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police