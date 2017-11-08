Georgia Aquarium: Beluga whale calf dies before birth
A
A
Share via Email
ATLANTA — Georgia Aquarium officials say a beluga whale calf died during the delivery process.
The aquarium announced Wednesday on Facebook that the mother, Qinu, began experiencing complications after several hours of
The statement says the position and shape of the calf prevented the delivery and it died Tuesday before it could be born.
Officials say the beluga whale exhibit will remain closed.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Qinu came to Atlanta at the age of 2 from SeaWorld San Antonio in 2010. The aquarium announced the pregnancy in June.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone