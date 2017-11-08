German government advisers raise economic growth forecast
BERLIN — The German government's panel of independent economic advisers is predicting healthy growth this year of 2
Chairman Christoph Schmidt said as he presented the panel's annual report Wednesday to Chancellor Angela Merkel that "Germany is in a robust upswing and production capacities are in overload." He said that that gives Germany's next government "the chance to find a balance between continuity and readjustment."
Merkel is currently in negotiations to form a new government after Germany's September election. It's expected to be a lengthy process.
Economic data in Germany have been pointing upward in recent months. In March, the panel of economists had predicted growth of 1.4
