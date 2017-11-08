German government advisers raise economic growth forecast

BERLIN — The German government's panel of independent economic advisers is predicting healthy growth this year of 2 per cent in Europe's biggest economy, followed by a further pickup to 2.2 per cent in 2018.

Chairman Christoph Schmidt said as he presented the panel's annual report Wednesday to Chancellor Angela Merkel that "Germany is in a robust upswing and production capacities are in overload." He said that that gives Germany's next government "the chance to find a balance between continuity and readjustment."

Merkel is currently in negotiations to form a new government after Germany's September election. It's expected to be a lengthy process.