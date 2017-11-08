Germany says US diplomacy under Trump less predictable
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — The German government says American foreign policy has become less predictable in the year since President Donald Trump was elected.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr cited the issue of trade as one example where Washington's foreign policy had changed compared to the Obama administration.
However, Adebahr told reporters in Berlin that
Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said there were "differences on some points" between Berlin and Washington — citing Trump's stance on climate change — but also common ground on issues such as North Korea.
Seibert also noted that the U.S. remained Germany's closest ally outside the European Union.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Treatment in time saves lives: Halifax hospital launches sepsis campaign
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody