Germany says US diplomacy under Trump less predictable

BERLIN — The German government says American foreign policy has become less predictable in the year since President Donald Trump was elected.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr cited the issue of trade as one example where Washington's foreign policy had changed compared to the Obama administration.

However, Adebahr told reporters in Berlin that co-operation between German and U.S. diplomats was improving as more senior positions are filled at the State Department following an exodus of staff after Trump's election.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said there were "differences on some points" between Berlin and Washington — citing Trump's stance on climate change — but also common ground on issues such as North Korea.