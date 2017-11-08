House approves bill to expand hydropower
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Republican-controlled House has approved a bill aimed at speeding up hydroelectric power projects in the U.S.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state, would define hydropower as a renewable energy source and streamline the way projects are licensed. Lawmakers approved the bill Wednesday, 257-166.
Power from rivers and streams makes up nearly 70
Opponents said the bill turns over public waterways to industry at the expense of fishermen, boaters and Native American tribes.
The bill now goes to the Senate.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police