House GOP blocks Dems on child taxes as Senate bill emerges

WASHINGTON — House Republicans have blocked Democrats' efforts to get bigger tax benefits for the cost of raising or adopting children.

As the House's tax-writing committee feverishly sprints toward a completed bill by week's end, the Senate's tax bill is starting to take shape. That version is expected to completely repeal the federal deduction for state and local taxes but retain the medical expense deduction.

The House GOP plan calls for repealing the adoption tax credit. One of the Democratic proposals defeated Tuesday would have restored that credit.