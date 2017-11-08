House, Senate negotiators agree on $700 billion for Pentagon
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — House and Senate negotiators have agreed on an annual
Details of the legislation are scheduled to be made public later Wednesday, but congressional staff said the bill allots just over $634 billion for core Pentagon operations and nearly $66 billion for wartime missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and elsewhere. The staff members weren't authorized to speak publicly and spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.
Trump's budget request sought $603 billion for basic functions and $65 billion for overseas missions. Republican
Yet the lawmakers pushing the hardest for the big increase still face an uphill battle. For the billions of additional dollars to actually materialize, Congress first will have to agree to roll back a 2011 law that set strict limits on most federal spending. But that won't be easy. Lifting the budget caps will face resistance from Democrats who also are seeking to increase the budgets for domestic agencies.
The policy bill would give U.S. troops a 2.4
The blueprint calls for 7,500 additional active-duty Army soldiers and 1,000 more National Guard and Army reserve troops, according to the staff. The Navy would get 4,000 more active-duty sailors and 1,000 additional reservists. The Marine Corps will see an increase of 1,000 active-duty Marines, and the Air Force is due for 4,100 more active-duty airmen and 900 National Guardsmen and reservists.
The
The legislation folds in the nearly $6 billion Trump requested Monday for urgent missile
A large chunk of the money would be used for the construction of an additional ground-based interceptor field at Fort Greely, Alaska; the initial procurement of 20 new ground-based interceptors; ship-based missiles; and interceptors for the Terminal High Altitude Area
The bill also covers the $1.2 billion Trump sought to allow the
The legislation also fully pays for repairs to the USS John S. McCain and USS Fitzgerald. Both ships from the Pacific-based 7th Fleet were damaged in deadly collisions that led to eight top Navy officers, including the 7th Fleet commander, being fired from their jobs.
The staff said the
___
Contact Richard Lardner on Twitter at http://twitter.com/rplardner
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody