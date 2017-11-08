Hunter who shot woman he mistook for deer appears in court
A
A
Share via Email
OXFORD, Maine — A Maine hunter charged with shooting and killing a woman he mistook for a deer has been released after posting bail.
Thirty-eight-year-old Robert Trundy made a court appearance Wednesday and was released on $2,500 bond, a day after he was charged in the death of Karen Wrentzel. Both are from Hebron.
The shooting happened Oct. 28, the first day of deer hunting season for Maine residents.
The 34-year-old victim was hunting for gemstones on her property when she was shot. In an affidavit, Trundy said he thought he was firing at a deer but he acknowledged he never saw the deer's outline. Wardens say he fired from 200 feet away.
His attorney says the shooting wasn't reckless. If convicted of manslaughter, Trundy faces up to 30 years in prison.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone