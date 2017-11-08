Ill Ohio inmate asks US Supreme Court to halt execution
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A condemned Ohio killer who argues he is too ill to execute has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his upcoming execution.
Attorneys for death row inmate Alva Campbell say his breathing problems and poor veins will create a spectacle when lethal injection is attempted.
They also argue he was regularly beaten, sexually abused and tortured as a child. Attorneys late last week asked the high court to stop Campbell's Nov. 15 execution.
The state was expected to oppose the request.
Court documents indicate Ohio's prisons system may provide a wedge-shaped pillow to elevate Campbell and facilitate his breathing during the execution.
Prosecutors said Campbell's health claims are ironic given he faked paralysis to escape court custody the day he killed 18-year-old Charles Dials in 1997.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody