Iowa City schools plan to stop using seclusion rooms
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City school district has told parents that it will stop using seclusion rooms that are intended for students who pose threats to themselves or others.
District Superintendent Stephen Murley said in an email Tuesday night that the district has eliminated seven of the padded rooms and plans to eliminate the rest by the beginning of school next fall.
It's unclear what method or practice will be used in place of the rooms. Murley didn't immediately return messages Wednesday from The Associated Press.
A state Education Department review released in June determined the district violated state and federal law when, on occasion, students were sent to seclusion rooms for minor infractions, including having bad attitudes, being out of instructional control or using foul language.
