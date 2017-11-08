Iran pledges to support Lebanon stability after PM resigned
A
A
Share via Email
BEIRUT — Iran's President Hassan Rouhani says his country will "not hesitate" to help maintain the stability of Lebanon following the resignation of the Lebanese Saudi-backed prime minister that threw the government into disarray.
According to Rouhani's official
Saad Hariri unexpectedly announced his resignation Saturday from Saudi Arabia and in a televised speech accused Iran of meddling in Arab affairs and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of holding Lebanon hostage.
The resignation was seen as a reflection of growing tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran, its archrival in the region.