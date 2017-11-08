Judge imposes gag order in Manafort, Gates criminal case
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A federal judge has imposed a gag order in the criminal case of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates.
In an order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson directed prosecutors and
Jackson said in her two-page order that the ruling was intended to guarantee the defendants' rights to a fair trial and to ensure that a jury is not tainted by pretrial publicity.
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller unsealed a 12-count indictment last week charging Manafort and Gates with financial crimes.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery