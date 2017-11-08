Judge permits psychological exam for 'El Chapo'

NEW YORK — A U.S. judge has given permission for a psychologist to examine Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman behind bars.

Court papers from lawyers for the reputed Mexican drug lord say that harsh conditions at a New York city jail have caused a "marked deterioration in his mental state." They say he's depressed and suffers from headaches and memory loss.

At a pretrial hearing on Wednesday in Gurzman's drug trafficking case, federal judge Brian Cogan said a psychologist could visit him next week.