Jury deliberates in trial of ex-NYC jail guards union boss

NEW YORK — A jury has begun deliberations in the bribery trial of the former head of the nation's largest municipal jail guard union.

The Manhattan federal court jury began its work Wednesday after hearing instructions on the law read by Judge Andrew Carter.

Jurors are deciding the fate of 57-year-old Norman Seabrook and hedge fund financier Murray Huberfeld.

The deliberations began a day after closing arguments. Prosecutors said the men conspired to pay Seabrook kickbacks or bribes in return for his delivery of millions of dollars of union funds for investments in Huberfeld's hedge fund. They say he was given $60,000 and was promised between $100,000 and $150,000 annually.