Likely Austrian chancellor pans partners' visits to Crimea
VIENNA — Austria's likely new chancellor says his
Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said Wednesday that he is of a "totally different opinion" than the two Freedom Party politicians about their trip.
The People's Party issued a statement describing Russia's annexation of Crimea as "contrary to international law."
Kurz's party placed first in Austria's Oct. 15 general election. It was part of the country's previous governing coalition along with the
Kurz has moved the party closer to Freedom Party positions on issues such as restricting immigration.
At age 31, he would be Europe's youngest head of government.
