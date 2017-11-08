Macedonia: Ex-security chief convicted over wiretap scandal
SKOPJE, Macedonia — A court in Macedonia has convicted a former domestic intelligence chief of tampering with evidence linked to a wiretapping scandal that plunged the country into political crisis.
The court Wednesday sentenced Goran Grujevski, a former head of the Department for Counterintelligence and Security, to 18 months in prison for forging documents and destroying evidence.
Six other agency officials received suspended sentences of between nine and 12 months.
Macedonia suffered a protracted political crisis during the previous conservative government over the wiretapping of thousands of judges, police, politicians, foreign diplomats and journalists.
