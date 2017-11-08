Man convicted of murder during Craigslist sale faces life
MARIETTA, Ga. — A Georgia man who killed a college student answering an ad on Craigslist has been convicted of murder and faces life in prison.
Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds says 24-year-old Kalynn Shiquez Ruthenberg was found guilty late Tuesday in the 2015 shooting death of 21-year-old James E. Jones.
Reynolds says Jones was a junior at Clark Atlanta University when he responded Feb. 9, 2015, to a Craigslist post advertising an iPhone for sale. Ruthenberg and two other men shot him with a .45-
Sentencing is set for Nov. 20.
