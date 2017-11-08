Man on trans-Pacific voyage in ocean rowboat rescued

HONOLULU — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a Chinese man off Hawaii who was voyaging from California to Asia in an ocean rowboat.

The Coast Guard identified him as Ruihn Yu, a Chinese national who was rescued Tuesday about 35 miles northeast of the island of Maui.

Yu, 32, left California on June 9 and was headed for China and Taiwan when his 18-foot vessel developed communication failures and a damaged rudder, according to a Coast Guard news release.

Yu's friend notified the Coast Guard that Yu was in possible distress after receiving a text message from Yu on a two-way satellite communication device, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard spokeswoman Tara Molle said Yu planned to stay on Maui while a friend sends him parts for repairs. He plans to continue to his final destination of Australia, the Coast Guard said.