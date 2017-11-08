News / World

Man suspected of arson during Milwaukee riots indicted

MILWAUKEE — Federal prosecutors in Milwaukee have indicted a 20-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a gas station during rioting last year after a police officer fatally shot a black man.

The U.S. attorney's office announced the two-count indictment against Toronse Carter on Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty through a public defender during his first appearance in federal court and is being detained without a bond.

Prosecutors have already charged two other men suspected of participating in rioting and arson on Milwaukee's north side in the aftermath of the police shooting of 23-year-old Sylville Smith on Aug. 13, 2016. A jury in June concluded that the officer who shot Smith, Dominique Heaggan-Brown, was justified in using deadly force.

