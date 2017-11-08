Massachusetts towns reeling after 3 students killed in crash
WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Two Massachusetts towns are reeling, and schools will have grief
The two girls and one boy killed in Tuesday's crash were students at Quaboag Regional Middle High School, which serves Warren and West Brookfield, around 20 miles west of Worcester.
They were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened around 3:30 p.m.
Authorities have not yet released the students' names or ages. Police are investigating what led to the crash.
Superintendent Brett Kustigian says the district has suffered a tremendous loss.
Police from both towns wrote on Facebook that their thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families.
