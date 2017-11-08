Menendez jurors enter 2nd full day of deliberations
NEWARK, N.J. — The second full day of jury deliberations has begun in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez.
The New Jersey Democrat is charged with accepting gifts from a wealthy friend in exchange for using his political influence.
The balance of the Senate could be affected if Menendez is convicted and then voted out by a two-thirds majority.
Though Democrat Phil Murphy was elected New Jersey governor Tuesday, incumbent Republican Chris Christie can name a replacement until he leaves office in January.
If jurors don't reach a verdict by Thursday evening, the judge says he'll excuse a juror who has a scheduled vacation beginning Monday and replace her with an alternate. The panel would then start over.
