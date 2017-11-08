Mexico's independents: tech problems stop them from running

MEXICO CITY — The first presidential election to allow independents on the ballot was supposed to be a step forward for Mexico's costly, unwieldy electoral system, which has long been dominated by widely resented political parties.

But independent candidates are being forced to use smartphone app to collect the hundreds of thousands of signatures they need to get on the ballot in a country where coverage is spotty and a minority can afford smartphones

Independents from all ends of the political spectrum are calling the app faulty at best, and downright discriminatory and racist at worst.