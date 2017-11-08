Minneapolis elects transgender woman to City Council
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minneapolis has elected a black transgender woman to its city council in what advocacy groups say is a national first.
Andrea Jenkins easily won the race for a south Minneapolis seat Tuesday with roughly 73
Victory Fund, a group that advocates for LGBT candidates, called Jenkins the first openly transgender woman elected to the city council of a major U.S. city.
She won the same night that Danica Roem became the nation's first openly transgender state lawmaker by winning a Virginia statehouse seat. Roem defeated Bob Marshall, a longtime Republican delegate who sponsored legislation that would have restricted transgender bathroom use.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Treatment in time saves lives: Halifax hospital launches sepsis campaign
-
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police