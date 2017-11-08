NAACP calls for hate crime charge against college roommate
A
A
Share via Email
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut NAACP wants a felony hate crime charge immediately filed against a white former college student accused of smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings.
The civil rights group has scheduled a rally Wednesday evening outside the West Hartford police department.
Former University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu was charged Oct. 28 with
Police said Brochu claimed in an Instagram post to have tampered with her roommate's belongings, including putting her toothbrush "where the sun doesn't shine" and rubbing used tampons on her backpack.
Police, prosecutors and Brochu didn't return messages seeking comment. Court records indicate Brochu doesn't have a lawyer.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery