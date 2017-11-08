NATO to improve the way it commands and deploys forces

BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says defence ministers of member countries are set to agree on a new plan to improve the way the alliance commands and deploys its forces.

Stoltenberg said Wednesday the alliance needs a command structure to ensure "we have the right forces, in the right place, with the right equipment at the right time."

NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels will endorse the plan to create two new commands: one to protect sea lanes ferrying troops and equipment across the Atlantic, the other for land forces in Europe.