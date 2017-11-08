NATO to improve the way it commands and deploys forces
BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says
Stoltenberg said Wednesday the alliance needs a command structure to ensure "we have the right forces, in the right place, with the right equipment at the right time."
NATO
It's the first time NATO is expanding its command structure since the Cold War. At that time 22,000 personnel were working at 33 commands, but numbers have been slashed to fewer than 7,000 people and seven commands.
