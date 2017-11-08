Nelson-Atkins adds 800 photos with $10 million Hall gift

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City has used a $10 million gift from the Hall Family Foundation to add 800 new photographs to its collection.

The museum announced Wednesday that curators have been acquiring the photographs for the last two years. The new photos represent the work of about 150 artists from more than a dozen countries, and span more than 190 years.

The foundation has long supported the museum and its photography collection. In 2005, Hallmark Cards donated all of its 6,500 photography collection to the museum.