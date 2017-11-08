Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer
The film, All the Money in the World, will have scenes featuring Spacey reshot, one month before release date
LOS ANGELES - Kevin Spacey is getting cut out of Ridley Scott's finished film “All the Money in the World” and replaced by Christopher Plummer just over one month before it's supposed to hit theatres.
People close to the production who were not authorized to speak publicly said Wednesday that Plummer is commencing reshoots immediately in the role of J. Paul Getty. According to the report, all of Spacey scenes will be reshot. Co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams are expected to participate.
Scott is intending to keep the film's Dec. 22 release date.
The film was originally set to have its world premiere at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Nov. 16 but was pulled earlier this week amid the sexual harassment allegations surrounding Spacey.
Spacey has also been fired from “House of Cards.”
Representatives for Scott did not immediately return email messages seeking comment.
