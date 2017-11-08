Norway: Crashed chopper's damaged data recorder found

COPENHAGEN — Norwegian authorities say they have found "heavily damaged components" of the flight data recorder of a Russian helicopter that crashed in the Arctic off the Svalbard archipelago with eight people aboard last month.

Norway's Accident Investigation Board says they have finished their work after the Mi-8 helicopter's wreckage was raised, adding police would continue searching for missing crew and passengers.

So far, only one body has been recovered from the fuselage located at a depth of nearly 210 metres (685 feet).

The agency said Wednesday the helicopter's cockpit voice recorder and GPS units are being analyzed in Moscow.