Norway: Crashed chopper's damaged data recorder found
COPENHAGEN — Norwegian authorities say they have found "heavily damaged components" of the flight data recorder of a Russian helicopter that crashed in the Arctic off the Svalbard archipelago with eight people aboard last month.
Norway's Accident Investigation Board says they have finished their work after the Mi-8 helicopter's wreckage was raised, adding police would continue searching for missing crew and passengers.
So far, only one body has been recovered from the fuselage located at a depth of nearly 210
The agency said Wednesday the helicopter's cockpit voice recorder and GPS units are being analyzed in Moscow.
The helicopter with five crew and three members of Russia's Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute went down on Oct. 26 near the Russian settlement of Barentsburg.
