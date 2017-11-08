Officials: Fishhooks found in meatballs at Florida dog park

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say meatballs containing fishhooks were found at a Florida dog park.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted on its official Facebook page that the potentially deadly meatballs were discovered Tuesday at Bicentennial Park in Ormond Beach.

A resident told officials that she had found five meatballs in the small dog park and that someone else had taken their dog to an animal hospital, along with two other meatballs. A deputy searched the area and found one other meatball with a hook inside.

Park employees closed the area and conducted several searches. No other meatballs were found. The sheriff's office didn't have information on who left the meat at the park.