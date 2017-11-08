Pakistan bus crash kills 15
ISLAMABAD — A bus has careened off a bridge in Pakistan, killing 15 people.
Rescue official Zainul Abideen says another 68 people were wounded in Wednesday's crash, with some in critical condition.
The passengers were returning from an Islamic religious congregation in Lahore when the bus drove off the bridge into a gorge in the Chakwal district of Punjab province.
