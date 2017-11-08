Police: Ex-Minority leader was naked when he broke into home
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — A police report says a former high-ranking Republican lawmaker in Rhode Island was naked when he broke into a
The report released Wednesday by East Greenwich Police says former House Minority leader Robert Watson was seen running across his street naked and entering his
The homeowner told police he wanted to press charges because it was the second time Watson entered his home without permission.
A judge ordered Watson held without bail because he violated bail on another matter. He has been in legal trouble several times in recent years. It was not clear whether he had a lawyer.
Watson spent more than two decades in the state House, retiring in 2012.
