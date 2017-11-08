Police: Man shoots 2 officers; later found dead

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Authorities say a man shot two police officers and was later found dead behind a home south of Atlanta.

Forest Park police Maj. Chris Matson told WSB-TV that Jacob Bailey's body was found behind a home in the city of Forest Park near where two police officers were shot Wednesday morning. Matson didn't say how Bailey died.

Forest Park police Sgt. Kelli Flanigan said both officers were in stable condition and their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.