Polish government asks citizens to multiply like rabbits
WARSAW, Poland — The Polish government is urging citizens to go forth and multiply like rabbits.
In a country with one of the lowest birth rates in Europe, the Health Ministry has put out a short video praising rabbits for producing many offspring.
The spot shows rabbits munching on lettuce and carrots while a rabbit "narrator" reveals the secret of their big families — exercise, a healthy diet and little stress. The brief appearance of a human couple enjoying a romantic picnic hints that a little romance might help, too.
Viewers are told: "If you ever want to be a parent, follow the example of rabbits."
It is the latest step by the conservative government in this mostly Catholic country of 38 million to reverse a shrinking population.
