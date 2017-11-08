Prosecutors scrutinize investor who served as Trump adviser
A
A
Share via Email
OMAHA, Neb. — Federal prosecutors want to know more about billionaire investor Carl Icahn's efforts while he was an adviser to President Donald Trump to change the renewable fuel credits system that was costing one of his companies millions of dollars.
Icahn's company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week that it had received a subpoena for records related to the federal Renewable Fuels Standard and Icahn's role with the White House.
Icahn didn't immediately respond to a message Wednesday.
Icahn resigned in August just before The New Yorker published a story detailing potential conflicts and even possible criminal law violations involving refining rules.
The head of the Environmental Protection Agency has said that he never promised Icahn that changes would be made to the renewable fuel credit rules.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone