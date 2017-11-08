Rand Paul says he suffered 6 broken ribs in bizarre attack
WASHINGTON — Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he ended up with six broken ribs after a bizarre attack by his
Paul writes on Twitter Wednesday: "I appreciate all of the support from everyone. A medical update: final report indicates six broken ribs & new X-ray shows a pleural effusion."
A pleural effusion is excess fluid around the lungs.
It remains uncertain when Paul will return to the Senate. His longtime
Both men are doctors and prominent members of their community in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where
