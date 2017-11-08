Romania: Royal family reports ex-king's grandson to police
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's royal house has filed a complaint with Swiss police alleging that the estranged grandson of the ailing ex-King Michael I tried to force his way into his grandfather's home.
The royal house said Wednesday that Nicholas Medforth-Mills attempted "to violate the home of His Majesty" in Switzerland.
It alleged in a statement that Medforth-Mills "physically and verbally aggressed" three staff members.
Medforth-Mills accused his relatives of doing their "utmost to stop me seeing my grandfather and discredit my name."
The 96-year-old Michael was Romania's last king. He occupied the throne during 1927-1930 and again from 1940 until 1947, when communists forced him to abdicate.
He stripped Medforth-Mills of his royal title in 2015. Stunned Romanians speculated a jealous relative wanted to edge the grandson out of the prestigious family.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody