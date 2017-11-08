Russia volcano ash drifts over northern Alaska
A
A
Share via Email
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An ash plume drifting from a Russia volcano has prompted flight cancellations in northern Alaska.
William Walsh, a spokesman for Ravn Alaska, says the airline
Alaska Airlines officials say no flights were immediately affected.
Dave Schneider with the Alaska Volcano Observatory says the cloud originated from the Sheveluch Volcano on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, which erupted Tuesday, sending an ash cloud about 26,000 feet into the atmosphere. The plume drifted over parts of northern Alaska on Wednesday.
The volcano is about 1,350 miles (2,172
The ash plume prompted the National Weather Service to issue volcanic ash advisories in Alaska.
Ash clouds above 20,000 feet (6,100
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody