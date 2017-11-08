Sexual misconduct reported among professors at music school

BOSTON — A new report says a prestigious music school in Boston allowed three male professors to quietly leave the school since 2008, after students complained they had been sexually harassed or assaulted by them.

The Boston Globe investigation , based on court documents and interviews, found several students at Berklee College of Music reported being assaulted, groped or pressured into sex with teachers.

Berklee administrators said in a statement they take such allegations seriously and work promptly to address them. They said they were committed to a "fair and thorough process" for alleged victims and perpetrators.

One of the teachers was fired shortly after a student reported he had groped her in 2012. But the newspaper found he had gone on to teach at other schools, including the New England Conservatory.

___