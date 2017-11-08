Syrians file legal complaint in Germany against Assad govt
BERLIN — A group of European human rights lawyers say they have filed complaints with German federal prosecutors on behalf of 15 Syrians, alleging they were victims of crimes against humanity and war crimes by President Bashar Assad's government.
The European Center for
The second complaint from four Syrians alleges torture and other crimes at Saydnaya military prison.
In all, 17 Syrian officials are named.
Germany can initiate investigations under universal jurisdiction laws, but cannot try suspects in absentia. The ECCHR says it hopes Germany will file charges that could be taken up later by international courts.
