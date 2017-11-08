Tennessee city unveils tribute to wildfire first responders

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A Tennessee city has reunited first responders to unveil its tribute to their work battling deadly wildfires last year.

Pigeon Forge tourism officials say 39 of the 64 fire stations that aided the city in November 2016 watched Tuesday as officials revealed a permanent tribute wall. More than 300 first responders were invited.

The artwork titled "For Those Who Answered the Call" is in the city's Patriot Park. Nashville-based designer Josh Ford etched images of Pigeon Forge, the Great Smoky Mountains and first responders inside of a heart within a 4,400-pound, 10-foot by 10-foot stainless steel wall. The other side lists the agencies, businesses and organizations that aided the community.