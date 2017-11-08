Tennessee Gov. Haslam: Not on witness in federal fraud case
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says he is not on the list of potential witnesses at the federal fraud trial of former executives and sales representatives at the truck stop chain owned by his family.
Pilot Flying J was founded by the governor's father, Jim Haslam, and is run by his brother, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.
None of the Haslams has been charged in the investigation that has led to guilty pleas by 14 former members of the Pilot sales team and to the ongoing trial of the four former Pilot employees, including its onetime president.
Bill Haslam has not held an active role at Pilot since he was elected Knoxville mayor in 2003. He said he doesn't know if Jimmy Haslam will testify, saying: "I'm not involved at all."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery