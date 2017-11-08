Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk meets Erdogan in Turkey
A
A
Share via Email
ANKARA, Turkey — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office says the Turkish leader has met with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in Ankara.
The office did not immediately provide details on Wednesday's meeting at Erdogan's palace complex.
The meeting, however, comes days after a consortium of five Turkish businesses, including mobile phone operator Turkcell, launched a joint venture to design and produce a Turkish-made car.
The joint venture was launched under Erdogan's urging.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Treatment in time saves lives: Halifax hospital launches sepsis campaign
-
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police