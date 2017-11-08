The Latest: Boy, 16, charged in killings of 3 relatives

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on a triple homicide in southwest Oregon (all times local):

1 p.m.

Authorities arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his foster mother and two siblings at a home in southwest Oregon.

Sgt. Brad O'Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday the boy was booked into a juvenile detention facility on charges of aggravated murder.

Lt. Chris Merrifield said in court papers that Robert Adams, the boy's foster father, called emergency dispatchers Tuesday night to report the shootings west of Roseburg. He identified the deceased as his wife, Donya Adams; daughter, Amory Adams; and foster daughter, Payshience Adams.

Merrifield said the boy told investigators he shot his relatives multiple times with a handgun, and then waited for his foster father to return home. The father told police that the teen told him to call police and not go inside the house.

___

10:15 a.m.

Deputies found the victims Tuesday night after being called to a home southwest of Roseburg. Police have not released the names of the victims of said if they are related to the teenager.