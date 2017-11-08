The Latest: Democrat with early lead in key Senate race

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Latest on a legislative race in Washington state that will decide the balance of power at the Statehouse (all times local):

11:08 a.m.

Washington Democrats are celebrating the results of a key Senate race that looks to put them back in charge of both legislative chambers for the first time in five years.

Republicans, with the help of a Democrat who caucuses with them, currently control the Senate by a single seat. Democrats hold a slim 50-48 majority in the House.

In the race for Seattle's eastern suburbs in the 45th District, Manka Dhingra was leading Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund with 55 per cent of the vote Tuesday night. Under the state's vote-by-mail system, ballots just need to be postmarked or dropped off by Tuesday. The next ballot update is set for late Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Gov. Jay Inslee congratulated Dhingra, writing that her "bold ideas and positive vision for the district resonated with voters."

____

11:59 p.m.

The Democrat took a strong lead in a state Senate race that will determine the balance of power at the Washington Capitol.

Manka Dhingra was leading Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund with 55 per cent of the vote Tuesday night. Under the state's vote-by-mail system, ballots just need to be postmarked or dropped off by Tuesday, which means final results may not be known for days. The next ballot update is set for late Wednesday afternoon.

Republicans, with the help of a Democrat who caucuses with them, currently control the Senate by a single seat. Democrats hold a slim majority in the House.