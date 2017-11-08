The Latest: Democrat with early lead in key Senate race
A
A
Share via Email
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Latest on a legislative race in Washington state that will decide the balance of power at the Statehouse (all times local):
11:08 a.m.
Washington Democrats are celebrating the results of a key Senate race that looks to put them back in charge of both legislative chambers for the first time in five years.
Republicans, with the help of a Democrat who caucuses with them, currently control the Senate by a single seat. Democrats hold a slim 50-48 majority in the House.
In the race for Seattle's eastern suburbs in the 45th District, Manka Dhingra was leading Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund with 55
In a tweet Tuesday night, Gov. Jay Inslee congratulated Dhingra, writing that her "bold ideas and positive vision for the district resonated with voters."
____
11:59 p.m.
The Democrat took a strong lead in a state Senate race that will determine the balance of power at the Washington Capitol.
Manka Dhingra was leading Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund with 55
Republicans, with the help of a Democrat who caucuses with them, currently control the Senate by a single seat. Democrats hold a slim majority in the House.
If the results hold, Washington will join Oregon and California with Democratic one-party rule in both legislative chambers and the governor's office.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone